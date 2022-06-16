UK to host Kansas in SEC/Big 12 Challenge

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The SEC/Big 12 Challenge will be coming back to Rupp Arena for the first time since 2019.

The SEC announced Thursday that Kentucky will be hosting Kansas in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Jan. 28, 2023. It will be fifth time the two teams have played in the event, including last season’s 80-62 win for UK in Lawrence.

Kentucky leads the all-time series with Kansas 24-10. During their NCAA Tournament run, the Jayhawks passed the Wildcats as the nation’s all-time winningest program.

Tip-off time and network will be announced at a later date.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.