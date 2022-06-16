Advertisement

Two women found dead inside Breathitt County home, coroner says

By Dakota Makres
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of two women being found dead inside of a home.

Breathitt County Coroner Hargis Epperson told WYMT he was called to a house on River Caney Road around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

He said the women were 76 and 77 years old.

Their bodies were taken to Frankfort for an autopsy. The cause of death is unknown.

This is a developing story.

