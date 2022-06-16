Some Kentuckians asked to conserve power during heat wave

BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - The heat wave has one Kentucky utility company asking its customers to cut back on electricity from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the evening.

Berea Municipal Utilities has asked its 5,300 customers to voluntarily comply so power demand doesn’t outpace generation. The utility company is hoping this request doesn’t transform into rolling blackouts for its customers.

MISO is the international energy company that sells Berea its power and has put in the request for less energy consumption.

Kevin Howard, the GM at Berea Municipal Utilities, hopes this works because if demand outweighs energy output, it goes to the next phase.

“Be another phase where we have some rolling blackouts that will affect certain parts of town over a certain duration,” Howard said.

The current request has been in place since Monday and has been extended until further notice.

“Maybe the worst is behind us with the last couple of days, but we are also mindful of the forecast for next week,” said Howard.

Paris, Corbin, and Barbourville fall under the MISO power grid.

Howard suggests another way to save energy, try not to use the oven and grill out.

