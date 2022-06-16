Advertisement

Some Kentuckians asked to conserve power during heat wave

Some Kentuckians asked to conserve power during heat wave
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - The heat wave has one Kentucky utility company asking its customers to cut back on electricity from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the evening.

Berea Municipal Utilities has asked its 5,300 customers to voluntarily comply so power demand doesn’t outpace generation. The utility company is hoping this request doesn’t transform into rolling blackouts for its customers.

MISO is the international energy company that sells Berea its power and has put in the request for less energy consumption.

Kevin Howard, the GM at Berea Municipal Utilities, hopes this works because if demand outweighs energy output, it goes to the next phase.

“Be another phase where we have some rolling blackouts that will affect certain parts of town over a certain duration,” Howard said.

The current request has been in place since Monday and has been extended until further notice.

“Maybe the worst is behind us with the last couple of days, but we are also mindful of the forecast for next week,” said Howard.

Paris, Corbin, and Barbourville fall under the MISO power grid.

Howard suggests another way to save energy, try not to use the oven and grill out.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

J. Rife
Pike Co. scene cleared after reported shooting, suspect in custody
Young child drowns in Southern Ky. pool
Two women found dead inside Breathitt County home, identities and cause of death released
AG Daniel Cameron announces indictment of a Floyd County school administrator
Only three people, including Breathitt County Judge-Executive Jeff Noble, showed up for an...
One county government facing shutdown after fiscal court fails to pass budget

Latest News

blessing of the rigs
Second Annual Blessing of the Rigs held at CHI Saint Joseph
Saint Joseph
Healthcare workers urge men to get wellness checks during Men’s Health Month
Ky. county launches new campaign to combat opioid epidemic
WATCH | Ky. county launches new campaign to combat opioid epidemic
Officials with the Paintsville Fire Department said they sprayed more than 25,000 gallons of...
Fire departments across the region help keep kids cool during heatwave
Floyd County Community Center serves as cooling center.
Cooling centers open in Eastern Kentucky