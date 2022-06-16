Advertisement

Second Annual Blessing of the Rigs held at CHI Saint Joseph

blessing of the rigs
blessing of the rigs(Jayde Saylor)
By Jayde Saylor
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Thursday was the second annual Blessing of the Rigs at CHI Saint Joseph in London.

Blessing of the Rigs was created to show appreciation of EMS first responders and police by bringing them food, drinks and having a priest or pastor pray over them.

”It’s an annual event that we’re gonna start doing just to show the first responders how much we appreciate them and part of our human kindness campaign for the facility and the market,” Lori Coots, Director of EMS Saint Joseph London said.

The idea was originally created in 2021 to show appreciation for first responders for the hard work they were putting in during the pandemic.

