Police looking for escaped EKY inmates

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police are looking for two escaped inmates in Pike County.

Logan Hall, 30, and Larry Foster, 42, were on a work release crew.

According to police, the two walked off in the Coal Run community.

Hall is 6′2″ and weighs 205 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

Foster is 5′11″ and weighs 195 pounds. He has blue eyes and strawberry blonde hair.

If you have any information, you can call the Pike County Detention Center at (606) 432-6291.

