Perry County Fair kicks off after two-year break

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After two years of cancellations related to the pandemic, the Perry County Fair opened its gates for a party in the park on Thursday at 4:00 p.m.

The sixth-ever Perry County Fair runs until 10:00 p.m. on June 16 and continues through June 18 at Perry County Park.

Through its website, fair organizers shared a variety of attractions that emphasize keeping local dollars … local.

A variety of local vendors offer jewelry, artwork and decorations alongside food vendors.

Attractions include an Aussie Kingdom Show featuring kangaroos, the XPogo Stunt Show, a Gamerz truck, remote control car races and rubber duck races with cash prizes, a cornhole tournament and hot air balloon rides.

There will also be live music Friday and Saturday evening.

A full schedule of events is available on the fairs website.

Free shuttles are available from the Perry County Central High School gymnasium beginning 30 minutes before the fair opens and running throughout the day until 10:30 p.m. each night.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.