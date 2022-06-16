One more hot day before cold front brings brief relief

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hang in there a little longer. After today, we should get a break from breaking temperature records, at least for now.

Today and Tonight

It’s another muggy morning and it looks to be another hot day overall. We’re on track to break the record high at NWS Jackson for the 4th day in a row this afternoon as highs climb back into the mid-90s once again. The difference with today is we have some better chances for a few scattered storms later. Scattered is the key word there. Most of us will likely stay dry. We definitely need some rain though, so for those of you lucky enough to get some, take it.

Our Heat Advisory continues for most of the region until 8 p.m. tonight and I believe this will be the last day for a bit.

Take your heat precautions again today. We continue to stress staying cool and hydrated and not leaving pets or children in hot cars. It gets well above 100 degrees inside in a very short amount of time. Remember to look before you lock not only today, but all summer long.

We will stay muggy tonight under mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Lows will drop into the mid-70s.

Extended Forecast

I’ve never been so glad to see a cold front in my life as I will be on Friday. Not only will it drop out temperatures for the weekend, but it will bring us the best shot of rain that we’ve had all week. That being said, it will still be hot until it moves in and probably a little muggy for a while after it. Also, I honestly think while most of you will get some rain, I think this system moves too fast to give us anything substantial like we need. I know that’s not what you want to hear, but it’s the unfortunate truth. We will likely see a few stronger storms with the front and we continue to be under a low-end severe threat.

Highs will still climb into the mid to upper 80s early in the day. Skies will clear Friday night and temperatures will fall into the mid-60s for lows.

This weekend can be summed up in two words: Sweet relief. Highs Saturday and Sunday will go back to seasonable levels, topping out around the 80-degree mark. That might even feel chilly after all these 90s. Lows will drop into the low 50s Saturday night and into the low 60s Sunday night. Sunshine and clear skies will be around both days.

As we head into the last full day of spring on Monday and the first day of summer on Tuesday, you know what’s coming. Yup, you guessed it, the potential for more record-breaking heat, especially on Tuesday. The temperature outlook stays above average all of next week and the precipitation outlook stays below average for the same period. We are down nearly 2″ of rain for the month of June at NWS Jackson and we’re down to just more than 1″ surplus of rain for the year. If this keeps up, I wouldn’t be surprised to see us added to some sort of drought status soon.

