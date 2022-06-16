Man shot, killed by authorities after firing rounds at traffic on I-79; deputy shot responding to scene

UPDATE 6/16/22 @ 3:40 p.m.

LEWIS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was shot and killed by authorities Thursday after pulling out a gun and firing off rounds at traffic along I-79, according to Upshur County Sheriff Virgil Miller.

Sheriff Miller also confirms Thursday that a deputy was injured during the incident near the I-79 Weston interchange.

The northbound lanes of traffic were shut down around 10:45 a.m. as emergency crews responded to the scene, but they have since reopened.

Upshur County Sheriff Virgil Miller says emergency crews responded after receiving a call from the director of the Upsher Office of Emergency Management.

The director, who was on his way back from Clarksburg, told officials at first he thought a wreck had occurred in that stretch of I-79, but once he stopped his vehicle he witnessed a man shooting at traffic.

While responding to the scene, Sheriff Miller says Upshur County Chief Deputy Sheriff Mike Coffman was shot in the thigh.

Sheriff Miller says Coffman underwent surgery Thursday, but is expected to make a full recovery.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office and West Virginia State Police are handling the investigation.

Drivers can still expect traffic delays in the northbound lanes of I-79 as evidence and response teams are still on scene.

Governor Jim Justice responded on his Facebook page saying, “Cathy and I ask all West Virginians to pray for this deputy and his family during this time. Also, for all those responding to this incident. We should always keep our first responders in our prayers because they are our heroes. They run to the fire to keep us safe, and we should never forget their sacrifice.”

No further information has been released.

