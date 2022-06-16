Advertisement

Ky. county launches new campaign to combat opioid epidemic

Woodford County Judge Executive James Kay started the Opioid Task Force back in 2019. Now, they...
Woodford County Judge Executive James Kay started the Opioid Task Force back in 2019. Now, they have a new initiative: Woodford AWARE. They’re working with doctors in the community to reduce the number of opioids prescribed.(KKCO)
By Grason Passmore
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - One central Kentucky county is taking steps to combat the opioid epidemic.

The Woodford County Fiscal Court just launched a new campaign.

Woodford County Judge Executive James Kay started the Opioid Task Force back in 2019. Now, they have a new initiative: Woodford AWARE. They’re working with doctors in the community to reduce the number of opioids prescribed.

Kay says from 2019 to 2020, the number of overdose deaths in the county doubled. In a new video released by Kay’s office, a family physician details that addiction to opioids can happen within three to five days of use.

Kay says he knows that many people don’t understand there are alternatives, like acetaminophen/Tylenol. That’s why he wanted to start working with doctors in the county.

He says the physicians they’ve reached out to have agreed there is a problem and are now advising patients that these other painkillers are comparable to opioids without the risks.

“There’s a misconception in our society that just because something is legally prescribed, that it’s safe and there’s no risks,” Kay said. “Our doctors know and they’re trained on that. What we want to do is bring our doctors and community together to say ‘hey, these risks are serious, dangerous and are causing problems.’”

Kay says another big part of the initiative is showing people there are treatment centers and ways to get help.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

J. Rife
Pike Co. scene cleared after reported shooting, suspect in custody
Young child drowns in Southern Ky. pool
Two women found dead inside Breathitt County home, coroner says
Only three people, including Breathitt County Judge-Executive Jeff Noble, showed up for an...
One county government facing shutdown after fiscal court fails to pass budget
Search for Whitley County man continues.
Whitley County man found alive after several days of searching

Latest News

Governor Andy Beshear held his weekly Team Kentucky update on Thursday, June 9.
Gov. Andy Beshear announces more than $160 million in federal funding for the state
WATCH | Police in Ky. town investigating possible 'crime of passion'
WATCH | Police in Ky. town investigating possible 'crime of passion'
AG Daniel Cameron announces indictment of a Floyd County school administrator
Two women found dead inside Breathitt County home, coroner says