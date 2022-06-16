How the heat wave could be impacting your allergies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Does it feel like your allergies have gotten worse during the heat wave?

Allergist Dr. Ty Prince with Allergy Asthma & Sinus center said interestingly enough, pollen isn’t fully to blame in this case.

Prince said the pollen count in the area is actually low, but pre-existing allergies can become aggravated by the heat and or humidity, along with another irritant in the air.

”That’s a big part of this, high humidity we have here. You’re gonna see high mold counts. It’s moderate actually what it is. The pollen sometimes when it gets really hot like this, the pollen actually goes down. But you’ll see a rebound a lot of times after a rain. You’ll see a rebound of the pollen sometimes,” said Prince.

He also said my over-the-counter allergy medication may need more help when it comes to better managing your symptoms, with allergy pills being the least effective way to treat allergies compared to other treatments.

“Your nasal topical steroids are the most effective treatments for allergies, but you have to use them on a regular basis for them to work. It won’t hurt you to miss a dose, it just won’t help you any,” explained Prince.

Before using a nasal spray, Prince said it’s best to check with your eye doctor if you have a chronic eye condition.

He also said taking a nasal spray is a short-term solution, but a long-term solution to your allergy problems would be getting a series of allergy shots.

“I think what you’re gonna see once you start a nasal steroid is I think you’re gonna see a dramatic difference because we’re gonna significantly improve these aggravations of your existing allergies. But if you do want to get fixed long-term it takes the shots to get fixed,” shared Prince.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.