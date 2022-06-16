Advertisement

Healthcare workers urge men to get wellness checks during Men’s Health Month

Saint Joseph
Saint Joseph(Jayde Saylor)
By Jayde Saylor
Jun. 16, 2022
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - June is Men’s Health Month. Healthcare workers said, while there are specific diseases and illnesses men are more prone to get, they are less likely to go to the doctor for sickness or wellness checks.

”They’re also less likely to see a doctor regularly, especially just for a well check, ya see, people come to us when they’re sick thankfully, but we like to see people when they’re well so that we can keep them well,” Kay Greer, Advance Practice RN at CHI Saint Joseph London, said.

Healthcare workers are encouraging men to go to the doctor during Men’s Health Month, or any time, for a wellness check that could end up saving their life.

“Some of the common things that we do in a well check for men is we set them up for colorectal cancer screening which is preventable if found early,” Greer said. “At least once a year check in with a health professional, make sure that you’re up to date on your preventative screenings.”

