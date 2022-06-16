Gov. Andy Beshear announces more than $160 million in federal funding for the state

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced federal funding for the Commonwealth totaling more than $162 million from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) on Thursday.

The money will go to more than 360 cities in the state and will be distributed starting Thursday.

The funds are intended to help communities with expenses from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“COVID has proven that Kentucky can rise to meet challenges when we work together,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “This funding will set eligible city governments up for success as we remain committed to building a better Kentucky.”

Here is a list of the cities in our region getting some of the money:

Barbourville: $405,264

Beattyville: $163,148

Clay City: $146,178

Corbin: $962,320

Elkhorn City: $118,920

Harlan:$200,962

Hazard: $649,385

Jackson: $259,086

Jenkins: $257,750

London: $1,078,033

Louisa: $310,930

McKee: $104,088

Manchester: $172,367

Middlesboro: $1,213,790

Monticello: $800,107

Morehead: $1,010,422

Paintsville: $533,137

Pikeville: $875,334

Pineville: $231,159

Prestonsburg: $471,940

Salyersville: $221,405

Somerset: $1,547,969

Stanton: $362,506

West Liberty: $470,336

Williamsburg: $704,703

