Gov. Andy Beshear announces more than $160 million in federal funding for the state
Jun. 16, 2022
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced federal funding for the Commonwealth totaling more than $162 million from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) on Thursday.
The money will go to more than 360 cities in the state and will be distributed starting Thursday.
The funds are intended to help communities with expenses from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“COVID has proven that Kentucky can rise to meet challenges when we work together,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “This funding will set eligible city governments up for success as we remain committed to building a better Kentucky.”
Here is a list of the cities in our region getting some of the money:
- Barbourville: $405,264
- Beattyville: $163,148
- Clay City: $146,178
- Corbin: $962,320
- Elkhorn City: $118,920
- Harlan:$200,962
- Hazard: $649,385
- Jackson: $259,086
- Jenkins: $257,750
- London: $1,078,033
- Louisa: $310,930
- McKee: $104,088
- Manchester: $172,367
- Middlesboro: $1,213,790
- Monticello: $800,107
- Morehead: $1,010,422
- Paintsville: $533,137
- Pikeville: $875,334
- Pineville: $231,159
- Prestonsburg: $471,940
- Salyersville: $221,405
- Somerset: $1,547,969
- Stanton: $362,506
- West Liberty: $470,336
- Williamsburg: $704,703
