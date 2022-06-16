EKU Caravan comes to Corbin

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a big night for the Colonels in Corbin.

The Elevate EKU Caravan came to Corbin with some very special guests, including football coach Walt Wells, men’s basketball coach A.W. Hamilton and EKU legend (and Corbin-native) Roy Kidd.

”Corbin is a great athletics town,” said Kidd. “Great supporters and everything and I just like to say the people of Corbin and the people here support Eastern. Seems like they’re all tied up in Big Blue, but Eastern’s got a pretty good program too now.”

EKU athletic director Matt Roan says more dates for the caravan will be added in the summer.

