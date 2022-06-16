Cooling centers open in Eastern Kentucky

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A heat advisory has torched the region throughout this week. In response, some counties are opening cooling centers to protect people from the weather.

“The last thing that we want is our small children, our elderly folks out here in the community to be out in a hotbox,” Knott County Judge Executive Jeff Dobson said.

Knott County in particular has opened two cooling centers. The Knott County Sportsplex and Knott County Human Services Center will be locations where people can cool off.

“We want to keep people safe,” Dobson said.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

Floyd County officials have implemented similar measures, opening the Floyd County Community Center.

“They can get drinks. We can give them some water. And they can just come in and sit down for a while,” Floyd County Community Center director Jayla Spurlock said.

At the end of the day, region officials are hoping to keep people wherever they are from the fierce heat.

“If you live next to someone who is elderly or has a lot of small children and stuff, please check on your neighbors, make sure they’re okay,” judge executive Jeff Dobson said.

Temperatures are expected to drop somewhat this weekend.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.