Cold front offers relief from dangerous heat

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It has been an ugly, ugly week for heat around the mountains as we continue to swelter under relentless summer heat...but, we do have some changes on the way as we head into the weekend that I think folks are going to like quite a bit.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Hot and muggy air continues through tonight as we watch the potential for scattered showers and thunderstorms to push through the mountains. They will be few and far between but any could produce some heavy rain if they do pop. We’re back in the middle 70s overnight.

Our cold front starts working in in earnest for the day on Friday, bringing us more afternoon chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Most of us remain under a Level 1 Marginal Risk for severe weather, but widespread severe weather isn’t expected. As of now, it will be another hot day, but the record-shattering heat is likely unattainable on Friday. Still, highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90°. With the front sweeping through overnight, we’re looking at much, much nicer weather working into the mountains, starting with overnight lows in the middle 60s on Friday night.

The Weekend and Beyond

As we head into the weekend, we’ve got the pattern changing temporarily but at the absolute perfect time. High pressure back in place along with a much cooler airmass bringing us absolutely fantastic weather for Father’s Day weekend. I’m talking, for both Saturday and Sunday, low humidity and highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. An absolutely beautiful weekend to celebrate all the dads and dads-to-be! Enjoy it this weekend because more changes are underway for the work week.

Unfortunately, our hot pattern returns in full force as we head into the new work week. We’re in the lower 90s on Monday before mid-90s return as we head into the middle of the week. That means more disgustingly hot and muggy weather is set to return as we head through the second half of the month, with only a small chance for a storm to cool us down.

