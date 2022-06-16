Billy Bob and Charlene, a love story the Louisa Police Dept. is investigating

LOUISA, Ky. (WYMT) - The Louisa Police Department is needing help investigating graffiti at a local business.

Police said they are needing information about the Criminal Mischief damage to the old Foodland building.

You can contact 606-638-4058 or email info@louisapd.org if you have information.

We are following this story.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.