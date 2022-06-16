AG Daniel Cameron announces indictment of a Floyd County school administrator

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced a Floyd County school administrator had been indicted for sexual assault charges. The indictment comes after action from the Special Prosecutions Unit.

The indictment, which was handed down on Wednesday, alleges April Bradford, 50, participated in the sexual assault of minors. The charges are related to the testimony of two victims who were minors between 1997 and 2007, when the alleged assaults took place.

Bradford faces eleven counts of Unlawful Transaction with a Minor First Degree (Class B Felony); one count of Sodomy Second Degree (Class C Felony); and seven counts of Sodomy Third Degree (Class D Felony).

Kentucky State Police investigated the case.

