Advertisement

AG Daniel Cameron announces indictment of a Floyd County school administrator

(KTVF)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced a Floyd County school administrator had been indicted for sexual assault charges. The indictment comes after action from the Special Prosecutions Unit.

The indictment, which was handed down on Wednesday, alleges April Bradford, 50, participated in the sexual assault of minors. The charges are related to the testimony of two victims who were minors between 1997 and 2007, when the alleged assaults took place.

Bradford faces eleven counts of Unlawful Transaction with a Minor First Degree (Class B Felony); one count of Sodomy Second Degree (Class C Felony); and seven counts of Sodomy Third Degree (Class D Felony).

Kentucky State Police investigated the case.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

J. Rife
Pike Co. scene cleared after reported shooting, suspect in custody
Young child drowns in Southern Ky. pool
Only three people, including Breathitt County Judge-Executive Jeff Noble, showed up for an...
One county government facing shutdown after fiscal court fails to pass budget
Dr. Frederick Ratliff
Well-known EKY dentist dies at 72
Search for Whitley County man continues.
Whitley County man found alive after several days of searching

Latest News

Two women found dead inside Breathitt County home, coroner says
Billy Bob and Charlene, a love story the Louisa Police Dept. is investigating
Billy Bob and Charlene, a love story the Louisa Police Dept. is investigating
A Heat Advisory continues for most of our region until 8 p.m. Thursday.
One more hot day before cold front brings brief relief
‘I did not expect to win at all’: EKY’s Noah Thompson talks American Idol, future plans
‘I did not expect to win at all’: EKY’s Noah Thompson talks American Idol, future plans