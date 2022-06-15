Young child drowns in Southern Ky. pool

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A death investigation is underway in Laurel County.

Sheriff’s office officials said a 23-month-old child drowned in a pool in the western part of the county Wednesday morning.

According to a release from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, emergency service personnel and St. Joseph Hospital London staff attempted CPR on the child but were unsuccessful.

The child was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The identity of the child has not been released.

