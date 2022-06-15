Well-known EKY dentist dies at 72

HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - Eastern Kentucky community members are mourning the loss of a well-known area dentist.

On Saturday, June 11, Dr. Frederick C. Ratliff, 72, died at Hazard ARH.

Dr. Ratliff was a Hazard High School, Eastern Kentucky University and University of Kentucky graduate. He received his Doctorate in Dentistry at the UK School of Dentistry.

According to his obituary, he was known to be devoted to his patients and had a comfortable sense of humor.

He is survived by his wife: Beverly Susan Edwards Ratliff, Hyden, KY; one daughter: Kelly Marie Droste (Art), FL; four sisters: Nancy Sutton (Jim), Lexington, KY, Edna Amato, Hazard, KY, Kathy Cole (Tom), MI, and Jeanna Caldwell (Gordon), Hazard, KY; two grandchildren: Skylar and Alex Droste as well as a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Funeral arrangements are being taken care of by Maggard’s Mountain View Chapel. The visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 18, followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m. the same day.

Instead of flowers, the family requested donations to local animal shelters.

