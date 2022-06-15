Advertisement

Well-known EKY dentist dies at 72

Dr. Frederick Ratliff
Dr. Frederick Ratliff(WYMT)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - Eastern Kentucky community members are mourning the loss of a well-known area dentist.

On Saturday, June 11, Dr. Frederick C. Ratliff, 72, died at Hazard ARH.

Dr. Ratliff was a Hazard High School, Eastern Kentucky University and University of Kentucky graduate. He received his Doctorate in Dentistry at the UK School of Dentistry.

According to his obituary, he was known to be devoted to his patients and had a comfortable sense of humor.

He is survived by his wife: Beverly Susan Edwards Ratliff, Hyden, KY; one daughter: Kelly Marie Droste (Art), FL; four sisters: Nancy Sutton (Jim), Lexington, KY, Edna Amato, Hazard, KY, Kathy Cole (Tom), MI, and Jeanna Caldwell (Gordon), Hazard, KY; two grandchildren: Skylar and Alex Droste as well as a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Funeral arrangements are being taken care of by Maggard’s Mountain View Chapel. The visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 18, followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m. the same day.

Instead of flowers, the family requested donations to local animal shelters.

To plant a memorial tree in memory of Dr. Frederick, you can visit the funeral home’s Tree Store or plant a tree.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Co. Illegal marijuana grow operation shut down
Whitesburg doctor named to Cannabis Advisory Committee
Only three people, including Breathitt County Judge-Executive Jeff Noble, showed up for an...
One county government facing shutdown after fiscal court fails to pass budget
Deputies in Letcher County found a motorcycle reported stolen more than three years ago.
Deputies find motorcycle reported stolen years ago
Corbin Arrests
Police find ‘large amount of meth’ in Corbin, five people arrested
Several Eastern Kentucky counties back in COVID-19 red zone

Latest News

Governor Andy Beshear announces $212,500 MMRC Regional Industrial Park Position Morehead Upgrades
credit card debt graphic
Watching Your Wallet: Managing rising credit card bills
Active shooting training
Carl D. Perkins Vocational Training Center holds active shooter training for staff
U.S. 23
KSP: Portion of U.S. 23 closed for ‘several hours’ after car chase, shooting in Pike County