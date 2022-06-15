Advertisement

WATCH: Police chase ends in high-speed crash in New Orleans

A police chase ended in a high-speed crash, leaving four people injured in New Orleans on Tuesday.
By Amanda Alvarado and FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - A police chase ended in a high-speed crash, leaving four people injured in New Orleans on Tuesday, WVUE reported.

Police say that three vehicles were involved in the wreck, and all who were injured were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. No fatalities were reported.

The dramatic scene was captured on surveillance video from a business in the area.

In the video, a blue car being tailed by New Orleans police speeds through a red light at an intersection, careening into the passenger’s side of a white truck. The truck flips over onto its hood, smashing the front end of a third car and coming to rest on its passenger’s side door.

The New Orleans Police Department’s Public Integrity Bureau is investigating to ensure officers followed proper protocol.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Co. Illegal marijuana grow operation shut down
Whitesburg doctor named to Cannabis Advisory Committee
Only three people, including Breathitt County Judge-Executive Jeff Noble, showed up for an...
One county government facing shutdown after fiscal court fails to pass budget
Deputies in Letcher County found a motorcycle reported stolen more than three years ago.
Deputies find motorcycle reported stolen years ago
Corbin Arrests
Police find ‘large amount of meth’ in Corbin, five people arrested
Several Eastern Kentucky counties back in COVID-19 red zone

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks at the National Peace Officers' Memorial Service on the West Front...
Biden tells oil refiners: Produce more gas, fewer profits
Tesla’s crash number may be high because it uses telematics to monitor its vehicles and get...
US report: Nearly 400 crashes of automated tech vehicles
Officials identified the victim as Logan J. Gueths, 30.
Runner’s body laid on side of road for an entire day after hit-and-run, deputies say
A Utah family with three young children came face-to-face with black bear while hiking.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Black bear follows family of 5 on hiking trail
FILE - Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Georgia, listens to a speaker at a press conference, May 4,...
Jan. 6 panel releases video of lawmaker’s Capitol tour before attack