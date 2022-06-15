Advertisement

UPS flight to Louisville to bring baby formula into U.S.

The Biden administration is sourcing a flight that will bring over 44,000 pounds of Nestlé Health Science Alfamino® and Alfamino® Junior specialty formula from Switzerland to Louisville.(Source: The White House)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: Jun. 15, 2022 at 2:15 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The next flight bringing baby formula into the United States as part of Operation Fly Formula will be landing in Louisville.

President Biden says his administration is sourcing a flight that will bring over 44,000 pounds of Nestlé Health Science Alfamino® and Alfamino® Junior specialty formula from Switzerland to Louisville. UPS Airlines has confirmed to WAVE News that they will be operating the aircraft, but details about the flight’s schedule have not been released.

The White House says the formula, the equivalent of approximately 548,000 8-ounce bottles, will will be available primarily through a distribution pipeline serving hospitals, home health companies, and WIC programs around the U.S., with additional deliveries of Nestlé formula being announced in the coming days.

The flight will be the seventh Operation Fly Formula mission, but the first involving UPS.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

