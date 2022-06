LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A little over a week after transferring to North Laurel, Trent Noah has received another offer.

Noah announced on Twitter Wednesday that he has received a Division I offer from Northern Kentucky.

Blessed to receive a Division 1 Offer from Northern Kentucky University! @SimonMackNKU pic.twitter.com/Jffu2x7pE5 — Trent Noah (@trentnoah2_) June 15, 2022

This marks Noah’s second offer. He received an offer from Coastal Carolina back in December.

