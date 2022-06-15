Advertisement

Thieves make off with 20 freight containers with gold and silver ore from Mexican port

Authorities said thieves broke into a freight storage area at the Pacific coast seaport of...
Authorities said thieves broke into a freight storage area at the Pacific coast seaport of Manzanillo and stole 20 freight containers(shaunl via canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) - The Mexican Employers Federation says thieves broke into a freight storage area at the Pacific coast seaport of Manzanillo and stole 20 freight containers loaded with partly refined gold and silver ore and television sets.

The head of the federation said Monday that the large-scale robbery last week was a sign of growing crime in Mexico.

The state of Colima, where Manzanillo is located, has not officially commented on the June 5 robbery.

Prosecutors and police in Colima have had a more pressing problem on their hands, with residents blocking roads to protest kidnapping and killings.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several Eastern Kentucky counties back in COVID-19 red zone
Corbin Arrests
Police find ‘large amount of meth’ in Corbin, five people arrested
Golden Alert issued for man with history of Dementia
Search continues for missing Whitley County man believed to have dementia
Jackson Co. Illegal marijuana grow operation shut down
Whitesburg doctor named to Cannabis Advisory Committee
Trailer Theft
Deputies ask for help in finding a stolen trailer

Latest News

Drone footage taken by Beartooth Slingshot Rentals on Monday, June 13, shows flooding and...
Yellowstone flooding prompts 10,000 to flee national park
Members of Boy Scouts Troop 147 helped break down unserviceable American Flags before...
Flags retired with respect in Floyd County
Deputies in Letcher County found a motorcycle reported stolen more than three years ago.
Deputies find motorcycle reported stolen years ago
FILE - The Microsoft Internet Explorer logo is projected on a screen during a Microsoft Xbox E3...
So long, Internet Explorer. The browser is finally retiring