Parents: make sure you schedule your child’s yearly physical ASAP

By Maira Ansari
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -It seems early, but it’s best to get your child in for their yearly physical before July. Doctor’s offices get busier closer to the start of school.

It’s best to schedule with your child’s pediatrician as opposed to a minute or immediate clinic because the pediatrician will know your child’s and your family’s history.

Doctor’s says it’s good to get a yearly physical, regardless of a student’s age.  Doctor’s can check overall health of your child, make sure they have all the needed vaccines and immunizations. Reports still show thousands of kids are behind since COVID.

This is a good time to knock out their yearly sports physical, which is required for all student athletes. By doing this early, your doctor may be able to treat any issue that may otherwise prevent your child from missing the start of his/her sport. A health professional can also check on your child’s mental health.

If you need a pediatrician in your area, call 629-KIDS, option 3, or click here.

