One county government facing shutdown after fiscal court fails to pass budget

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky county is facing a shutdown after fiscal court members fail to pass a new budget.

Breathitt County Judge-Executive Jeff Noble called several emergency meetings to try to deal with the issue, but neither meeting Tuesday afternoon and one held Wednesday morning did not have enough members present to have a quorum. That means no vote was able to be passed. Only one magistrate showed up for the Wednesday morning meeting. Two, plus the judge, were needed to have a quorum.

During Tuesday’s meetings, members failed to approve an occupational tax, which is used to fund several functions in the county. Judge Noble tells WYMT eight county employees will not be paid until the court meets to approve additional funding. We’re also told the judge is reaching out to the remaining magistrates to try to schedule another meeting for later today.

We are also reaching out to the magistrates who were not at the meetings to get reaction from them and will have more on this story later on WYMT.

