More record heat, but relief in sight

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Wednesday has been yet another day with potential record heat here in the mountains with highs well into the 90s. We have more 90s on the way...but a much nicer picture starts to take shape as we head toward the end of the work week.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Another mild and muggy one overnight and those ingredients are perfect for keeping whatever storms that fired this evening going right on into the overnight hours even after the sun sets. Overnight lows in the middle 70s will make for yet another...quite frankly gross night.

Another scorcher tomorrow, though, we’re going to shave a couple of degrees off those highs as a little bit more cloud cover begins to work into the region. Highs look to top out closer to the lower 90s than the middle 90s as we await more showers and storms in the region ahead of our next cold front. Showers and storms will be with us again overnight as lows again only fall back into the lower to middle 70s.

Late Week and Beyond

We’ve talked about the heat wave...but there is some natural air conditioning at the end of this tunnel! A few more showers and storms will be possible during the day on Friday as a cold front pushes through the area. Ahead of it, even with clouds in the area, we’ll still end up in the lower 90s. But, as cooler air filters in overnight, we’re looking much more comfortable as lows end up in the lower 60s.

All of that leads us to what would appear to be an absolutely fantastic weekend! Sunshine is back in the forecast as high pressure once again takes over. Highs on Saturday and Sunday look to be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees with much lower humidity! Seriously, get out and enjoy it...because changes are once again on the way.

Latest trends are that we’ll bring some pretty hot temperatures back as we head into the beginning of next week. Near 90 or so on Monday with temperatures only getting warmer from there. It’s something we’ll continue to keep an eye on.

