Many Suddenlink customers without service after accident

Many Suddenlink customers in West Virginia are without service Wednesday evening after fiber-optic lines were torn down in an accident, a company spokesperson said.
By Jackson Lilly
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
They said an oversized truck tore down Suddenlink lines on U.S. 60 in Hurricane, which is causing a loss of services for some Suddenlink customers in the Milton, Wayne, Hurricane, and Scott Depot areas. That involves Cabell, Wayne and Putnam counties.

The spokesperson released the following statement:

“Our teams are aware of the fiber break and are en-route to the accident site where they will work to restore services to affected customers as quickly as possible. We appreciate our customers’ patience at this time.”

WSAZ also has received reports that other internet/television/phone providers have been affected by the service outage, but we have not confirmed that.

The Suddenlink spokesperson said restoration estimates will be provided throughout the evening, including on social media.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

