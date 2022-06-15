Ky. Attorney General Cameron sues Beshear administration for not enforcing abortion law

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky’s Attorney General Daniel Cameron has filed a lawsuit with the Franklin Circuit Court stating the Beshear administration has failed to implement provisions in a house bill regulating abortion rights.

House Bill 3, which was passed into law following an override of a gubernatorial veto, bans abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, places heavy restrictions on medicated abortions and requires reports from medical providers on abortions.

In the lawsuit filed in Franklin Circuit Court on Tuesday, Cameron argues Governor Andy Beshear has not created regulations for abortions and abortion medication.

“Governor Beshear has a duty to faithfully execute the law, but he has failed to implement important provisions of House Bill 3,” Cameron said in a release. “His Administration is required to create forms and set forth regulations that protect women’s health and unborn babies, including regulating abortion-inducing drugs. Failure to act is not an option, and our lawsuit asks the court to direct the Governor and the Cabinet for Health and Family Services to follow the law.”

The lawsuit seeks judgment for the Secretary of the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, Dr. Eric Friedlander, to fulfill obligations set by the House Bill and to implement required provisions.

House Bill 3 is also being challenged in federal court after the state’s two remaining clinics, EMW Women’s Surgical Center and Planned Parenthood, said they could not meet the requirements of the law.

The clinics argued their inability to comply with the measure was due to the state not setting up clear guidelines. Their lawsuit states the requirements were so tough it would practically end abortions in the state.

A federal judge issued a preliminary injunction on May 19 that extended a block on the Kentucky law.

Cameron’s office states while parts of the law are blocked while litigation proceeds, he argues in his filing that it does not prevent the Cabinet from issuing administrative regulations.

WAVE News has reached out to Gov. Beshear’s office for comment.

This story will be updated.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.