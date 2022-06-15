KSP: Portion of U.S. 23 closed for ‘several hours’ after car chase, shooting in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - ***UPDATE***

KSP Troopers confirmed a car chase in Pike County led to a shooting on Wednesday.

The chase began with Pikeville Police.

The driver is alive, but their condition is unknown, according to KSP.

Police will be on scene for several hours, so they suggest to find an alternate route.

***ORIGINAL STORY***

Police are investigating what they called an ‘incident’ on U.S. 23 in Pike County, according to a post on Trooper Michael Coleman’s Facebook page.

The road is currently closed near the old Big Lots building in the Coal Run community.

“Expect delays for several hours and please find an alternate route if possible,” the post read.

We are working to learn more information.

