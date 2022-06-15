Heat wave continues today, take all safety precautions

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’ve already had two days of broken records. Could more fall today and tomorrow?

Today and Tonight

Our early June heat continues and we’re still six days away from summer. Monday and Tuesday new temperature records were set at NWS Jackson and the London-Corbin Airport and that trend looks to continue today. After starting off in the mid-70s this morning we will again head toward the mid to upper 90s this afternoon. The thing that will help us get there today and kept us from getting to our forecast high yesterday is the lack of showers and cloud cover this morning. That hurt our eastern counties on Tuesday. We could still see a stray shower or storm at times today, but most of us should stay dry.

A Heat Advisory and Excessive Heat Warning continue for the highlighted counties until 8 p.m. I would not be surprised to see more alerts for Thursday, but we’ll have to wait and see on that.

A Heat Advisory and Excessive Heat Warning continue for most of our region until 8 p.m. Wednesday night. (WYMT Weather)

The heat index will likely again be well more than 100 degrees, so take all of your heat precautions again today. Water or Gatorade is best for staying hydrated.

Remember and follow these tips to keep you and your family safe on these hot summer days. (WYMT Weather)

Remember, at these temperatures, it does not take long for a car to heat up to well above 100 degrees, so looking before you lock could save the lives of your children or your family pets. Speaking of pets, make sure you make arrangements to keep them cool, especially your outdoor pets if you can’t bring them inside. If you’re hot, they are too.

Tonight, look for mostly clear skies with a stray shower or storm possible. Lows will only drop into the mid to upper 70s.

Extended Forecast

Our dangerously hot trend looks to continue on Thursday before starting to cool down a smidge on Friday as a cold front approaches. Chances for scattered showers and storms increase both days, especially as the front approaches. Some of those storms could pack a punch, so be sure to have a way to get weather alerts quickly, like the WYMT weather app. Highs will return to the mid-90s on Thursday with a feels-like temperature of at or above 100 degrees again. We should stay close to 90 on Friday and then drop into the mid-60s behind the front on Friday night.

Both weekend days look dry and much cooler. Daytime highs will top out around 80 with overnight lows in the 50s and 60s.

Here is a look at some of the records that could still be broken or tied in the coming days. Stay cool!

We could break more temperature records Wednesday and Thursday at NWS Jackson and get close on Friday. (WYMT Weather)

