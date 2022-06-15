Governor Andy Beshear announces $212,500 MMRC Regional Industrial Park Position Morehead Upgrades

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced Wednesday another investment in Kentucky’s economic future as local leaders in Rowan County will implement $425,00 in upgrades to the MMRC Regional Industrial Park with support from a $212,500 state grant and a local match from the MMRC Regional Industrial Development Authority.

“We are committed to ensuring every Kentucky community is positioned to be successful, and that means we will continue to invest in the sites and buildings that will support the commonwealth’s economy and workforce of the future,” Governor Beshear said. “Kentucky is home to numerous industrial sites ready to attract and support any business looking to expand quickly and efficiently and this project will increase those efforts. I want to congratulate the local leadership in Morehead and Rowan County for their commitment to the commonwealth and am excited to see the success of this site in the future.”

The project will see the construction of a new 150,000-square-foot pad that will include extensive upgrades in site work for grade, drain and infrastructure extensions.

The pad will sit on more than 22 acres of land and will be located at 1099 Industry Drive in Morehead.

Construction of the pad is expected to be completed at the end of July 2022, and any company seeking to locate or expand in the region that meets the park’s guidelines will be considered for the site.

Rowan County Judge-Executive Harry Clark said he is encouraged by the jobs and the future economic success to come in Rowan County.

“We are grateful for the PDI project and the receipt of this funding to allow for the investment of infrastructure and land projects to further support economic development in Rowan County and the MMRC Regional Industrial Park,” Judge Clark said. “The development of land that is site-ready is an investment into jobs and our future.”

President and CEO for the Morehead-Rowan County Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Council, Jason Slone, noted the future opportunities this investment will bring to the community.

“The Kentucky Product Development Initiative is a great opportunity to spur innovative opportunities to continue the economic success across the commonwealth, and here in Morehead-Rowan County at the MMRC Regional Industrial Park,” Slone said. ‘We have a world-class park that is open for business and the PDI funding will allow us to develop and recruit our next partner to the region.”

