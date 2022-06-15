Gov. Andy Beshear: New regional drivers license office opening in Pineville

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Some drivers in our southern counties will have another place to go closer to home to get their drivers licenses renewed and the soon to be required REAL IDs.

On Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced a new Kentucky Transportation Cabinet regional office will open in Pineville.

The office is located at 101 Courthouse Square on the second floor and is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

“We continue to expand access to Driver Licensing Regional Offices as one of three ways Kentuckians can now renew a driver’s licenses or state identification card,” Gov. Beshear said in a news release. “Kentuckians have more choices, like opting for a REAL ID version that’s accepted for air travel and military base access, renewing online or by mail, or choosing a card good for eight years instead of four.”

The Pineville office is the 29th KYTC Driver Licensing Regional Office, with at least two more offices planned at Pikeville and a second location in Lexington.

Other regional offices in our area include Catlettsburg, Jackson, London, Manchester, Morehead, Prestonsburg, the aforementioned Pikeville office and Somerset. We are told more offices are planning to open in other locations soon. We have not heard if any more will be in our region.

You can find out more about the services offered at the offices here.

