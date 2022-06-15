Advertisement

Flags retired with respect in Floyd County

Members of Boy Scouts Troop 147 helped break down unserviceable American Flags before...
Members of Boy Scouts Troop 147 helped break down unserviceable American Flags before respectfully burning them and burying the ashes in a solemn, private ceremony.(Zak Hawke/WYMT)
By Zak Hawke
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Big Sandy chapter of The Sons of the American Revolution and Boy Scout Troop 147 held a flag retirement ceremony Tuesday evening at Archer Park near Prestonsburg.

The traditional process separates the field of united blue stars and the red and white bands paying special reverence to each individual piece.

Cub scouts, Boy Scouts and members of the community respectfully retired more than 100 flags too torn or dirty to continue flying.

”It’s a way to show reverence and honor to our country and for the flag that has flown for so many years and that so many people have given their lives for,” said Daniel Helfen, the Assistant Scout Master for Troop 147.

In 1942 Congress enacted a federal law base do on the National Flag Code, and while it does not impose criminal penalties, it does offer guidance on how to properly dispose of unserviceable flags.

