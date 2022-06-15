Advertisement

Equipment found from Cumberland Fire Department theft, two arrested

(Zak Hawke/WYMT)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CUMBERLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - Sergeant Kainer Caudill with the Cumberland Police Department told WYMT that some of the equipment that was recently stolen from the Cumberland Fire Department has been located.

He said the police department got a tip Tuesday night that a person was selling flashlights believed to be stolen from the fire department.

Sgt. Caudill contacted the owner of the house where the sale was taking place and got permission to search the property.

He said there were several items inside that belonged to the fire department, including boxes of Narcan, fire hydrant testing equipment and flashlights.

The people living in the house, Rhonda and Andrew Sturgill were arrested and charged with receiving stolen property.

Caudill said there are still several flashlights and other tools missing.

