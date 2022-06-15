Advertisement

Deputies find motorcycle reported stolen years ago

Deputies in Letcher County found a motorcycle reported stolen more than three years ago.
Deputies in Letcher County found a motorcycle reported stolen more than three years ago.(Letcher County Sheriff's Office)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Sheriff’s deputies in Letcher County found a little bit more than they bargained for Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies were able to recover a motorcycle that was reported stolen more than three years ago.

While deputies say the investigation is ongoing, charges are set to be filed later this week.

Deputies also say they are thankful they could assist Kentucky State Police in returning the motorcycle to its owner.

