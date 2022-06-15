Carl D. Perkins Vocational Training Center holds active shooter training for staff

THELMA, Ky. (WYMT) - In order to prepare for the worst, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office held an active shooting training for the staff of the Carl D. Perkins Vocational Training Center in Thelma.

From security personnel and educators to administrative staff, dozens gathered at the vocational facility on Wednesday to learn more about what to do if they end up in one of these situations.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office informed trainees on the different shooting scenarios they could face and even acted out scenarios with everyone to show them what they need to do to keep themselves and those around them safe.

“We need to do this in all the schools and we need to do it more often, a whole lot more often,” said Deputy Tim Clark with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office. “Its very beneficial.”

Clark said the three main things to remember when faced with an active shooter are to run, hide or fight. Knowing which choice is best for you could save your life.

If you are interested in hosting a training for your workplace, you can contact the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office at (606) 789-3411 to learn more.

