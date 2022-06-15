Advertisement

Bell County man charged in early morning stabbing

Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - One man is facing charges following an incident early Wednesday morning in Bell County.

Just before 4:30 a.m., officers with the Middlesboro Police Department were called to a home in the Hinks Heights area.

When they arrived, they found a man with a knife wound in his stomach. He was taken to Middlesboro ARH. We do not know his current condition.

During the investigation, police were able to identify a suspect in the case, Edward Christopher Horne, 29, of Middlesboro.

Officers found him near the Happy Hollow Apartments. Police say during their conversation with Horne, he admitted to stabbing the other man.

He was arrested and charged with Burglary, which is a felony.

Horne is being held in the Bell County Detention Center.

