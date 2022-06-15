Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old Virginia girl ‘in extreme danger’

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA. (WWBT) - Amber Alerts have been issued in Virginia and Maryland for a 3-year-old girl who is believed to be “in extreme danger” after she was reportedly abducted.

Virginia State Police issued the alerts Tuesday for 3-year-old Amelia Marianna Kraus, who police believe was abducted by 35-year-old Catherine Agnes Kraus.

Amelia was last seen on Tauxemont Road in Alexandria, Virginia, on June 14 just before 4:30 p.m, WWBT reports.

The 3-year-old has brown hair and blue eyes. She is 3 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 34 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink Boston Red Sox shirt, pink and grey tights and a pair of white and pink Under Armor shoes.

Police said Kraus is believed to be wearing a wig and has shaved her head. She is described as having brown eyes, standing at 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds.

Police believe Kraus is driving either a white 2019 Subaru Sedan, Virginia plate EGLSWGS, or a black 2010 Volkswagen SUV, Massachusetts plate WS5025.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fairfax County Police Department at 703-877-3877 or 3840.

Copyright 2022 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.