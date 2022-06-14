Whitesburg doctor named to Cannabis Advisory Committee

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A Whitesburg doctor was one of 17 initial members named to the Team Kentucky Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee by Governor Andy Beshear.

Dr. Jonathan Hatton will serve on the committee to help advise Beshear on providing access to medical cannabis for Kentuckians suffering from chronic pain and other medical conditions.

Through an executive order, Beshear named individuals who have relevant experience in health care, treatment of opioid use disorder and other diseases of addiction, law enforcement, criminal justice and advocacy for medical cannabis.

The committee is expected to travel across the state to hear from Kentuckians about their opinions on medical marijuana.

“I want to make sure every voice is heard as I am weighing executive action that could provide access to medical cannabis in the commonwealth,” said Beshear.

Medical cannabis is often utilized as an alternative to highly addictive opioids, many of which are still prescribed to deal with patients’ pain.

Secretary of the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Kerry Harvey and Secretary of the Public Protection Cabinet Ray Perry will serve as co-chairs of the Team Kentucky Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee. Other members include: Dr. Amber Cann, Julie Cantwell, Jennifer Cave, Eric Crawford, Cookie Crews, Dr. John Farmer of Louisville, Brian Jointer, Dr. Nick Kouns, Alex Kreit, Dr. Linda McClain, Andrew Sparks, Dee Dee Taylor, Julie Wallace, and Kristin Wilcox.

