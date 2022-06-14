Advertisement

Tripadvisor names Dollywood as #1 theme park in United States

Dollywood earned a spot on Tripadvisor’s 2022 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards Tuesday, taking the spot for best theme park in the United States.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dollywood earned a spot on Tripadvisor’s 2022 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards Tuesday, taking the spot for the best theme park in the United States.

The award was calculated based on reviews and ratings from May 1, 2021, through April 31, 2022, according to Tripadvisor.

“I’m so proud of the work my people do to make Dollywood such a great place for families,” Queen of the South Dolly Parton said. “When I started dreaming up Dollywood all those years ago, I hoped it would be somewhere folks were excited to come visit and enjoy time together. To hear that they are leaving so many positive comments about their time here really shows what we’re doing is working. In the current world, I want Dollywood to be a place where the light shines every day.”

The popular theme park also earned the eighth spot for theme parks across the world.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Co. Illegal marijuana grow operation shut down
Whitesburg doctor named to Cannabis Advisory Committee
Corbin Arrests
Police find ‘large amount of meth’ in Corbin, five people arrested
Several Eastern Kentucky counties back in COVID-19 red zone
KSP investigating fatal crash in Madison County, names released
Bernard “Bernie” Hickman, 40, was arrested Monday night after a high-speed pursuit in Wayne...
Man arrested after high-speed pursuit

Latest News

A Heat Advisory and Excessive Heat Warning continue for most of our region until 8 p.m....
Heat wave continues today, take all safety precautions
Summer Wells
One year missing: The search for Summer Wells
Flag Retirement - 11:00 p.m.
Flag Retirement - 11:00 p.m.
STEAM Team Animal Shelter - 11:00 p.m.
STEAM Team Animal Shelter - 11:00 p.m.
Members of Boy Scouts Troop 147 helped break down unserviceable American Flags before...
Flags retired with respect in Floyd County