Severe Weather Alert Day continues with more record heat possible

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We have already seen record hot temperatures this afternoon and more will be possible before any sort of relief pushes into the mountains.

Tonight through Tomorrow

Oppressively hot and humid conditions continue to work through the mountains this afternoon and evening. The airmass is very, very humid and this means that even with mostly clear skies overhead overnight, lows won’t fall a ton, to only around the middle 70s overnight.

Even more record heat is possible on Wednesday as our high pressure breaks down enough to allow a few scattered storms, but holds firm enough to keep hot and humid conditions around. Anyone who doesn’t see a cooling storm will deal with more likely record heat as highs climb back into the middle 90s (record highs; Jackson: 90°, 1988; London: 92°, 2016). Heat indices will also climb into the dangerous category in the lower triple digits. A Heat Advisory remains in effect for most through Wednesday evening. Another muggy night expected Wednesday night as lows only get into the middle 70s.

Late Week and Beyond

We do have some cooler weather in the forecast, but we have a few more hot days to get through first as a front brings us the possibility for showers and storms. In fact, we’ll watch after more lower to middle 90s on Thursday for showers and storms to move back into the region as a front works in. Those will likely linger into the day on Friday. With the front lagging behind, we may be able to get back into the lower 90s before cooler air works in.

And that cooler air will feel quite lovely! Outside of a spotty shower early Saturday, we’re back to highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s as mostly sunny skies take over for the weekend and into the new work week. Lower humidity will be evident as well, and that will allow overnight lows to fall back into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Not bad at all after all this torrid heat.

