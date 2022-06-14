Service technician explains how to maintenance A/C units during a heat wave

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With all the high temperatures hitting the Tri-State this week, many people are finding their air conditioning isn’t quite working properly.

Service technicians said Monday that calls for air conditioning repairs were coming in at a much higher rate.

Marcos Barrera with J.E. Shekell said that problems occur most often when people aren’t maintaining their appliances.

“I would recommend two times a year, but for a regular conventional condenser, one time a year,” he said.

He said if your unit isn’t keeping you cool, there’s a good chance it’s because your outdoor unit is clogged with debris.

He explained that a coil full of gunk is going to trap heat inside the unit, which makes it less efficient, and it could turn the unit off if it has a limit switch.

“If you have a clean coil, it reduces the system from working so hard,” Barrera said.

So if you’re looking to clean it, Barrera said you need to shut it down, clear the debris and hose it from the inside out. That ensures that you don’t force more dirt inside the unit.

He said keeping the unit clean can keep it running efficiently and can save you up to 30% on your monthly electric bills.

For indoor units, it’s recommended that you replace your air filters once every month or two.

