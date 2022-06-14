Pike County Sheriff’s Department takes campers to the lake

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, the Pike County sheriff’s Department kicked off year two of its kids day camp by enjoying Fishtrap lake.

With help from the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, deputies took the boy campers out on three patrol boats to look for catfish.

“We’re always here to help so we had some boats pulled over here from some other lake. They got a chance to get on the water, and there was a bunch of them that said they have never been on a boat before, never had seen a catfish.” Said Conservation officer John Fields.

Campers were also treated to an inflatable slide and pizza.

On Wednesday, the boys camp will head to the Muddy Boots Stables to ride horses, and on Thursday, they will head to the Breaks Interstate Park to end their week.

“Three days of fun for the boys and girls that get to participate. Get to come along side of us, and see a different aspect of a law enforcement officer than they would traditionally get to.” Said Officer Aaron Thompson with the Pikeville Sheriff’s Department.

Zach and Gabe are campers who said they caught a big catfish while on the water with the Officers.

“Big catfish, like in the middle of the lake as well. It was this big (gestures hands) and we immediately put it in the... cooler.” Said Zach.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Department girls day camp is next week.

Officer Thompson said they still have a few spots left, so if you’d like more information on signing up your young one, you can go here.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.