Man arrested after high-speed pursuit

Bernard “Bernie” Hickman, 40, was arrested Monday night after a high-speed pursuit in Wayne...
Bernard “Bernie” Hickman, 40, was arrested Monday night after a high-speed pursuit in Wayne County, West Virginia.(Wayne County Sheriff's Department)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man was arrested Monday night after a high-speed pursuit that involved law enforcement, Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson said.

Bernard “Bernie” Hickman, 40, faces felony fleeing in a vehicle charges and was on parole at the time of his arrest in Prichard, according to Thompson.

The sheriff said members of the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit attempted to catch up to a vehicle headed south on U.S. 52 when the driver accelerated and started passing vehicles at a high rate of speed.

Hickman is in custody in the Western Regional Jail, according to the West Virginia Jail and Correctional Facility Authority website.

