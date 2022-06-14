KSP investigating fatal crash in Madison County, names released

RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police were called about a crash that happened Tuesday morning on Battlefield Memorial Highway (US-421).

The crash, which was near Battlefield Park, involved a motorcycle and a Ford Crown Victoria.

Police said the motorcycle, which was driven by Garrett Ray, 33, lost control heading southbound on a curve and crossed over into southbound traffic, where it hit the Ford, which was driven by Ruth Dejarnette, 57.

Ray was taken to Baptist Health Hospital in Richmond, where he was pronounced dead. Dejarnette was taken to St. Joseph Hospital in Berea with minor injuries..

The investigation is still ongoing.

