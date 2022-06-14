Advertisement

Jarrod Polson hosts Shoot Hoops Not Drugs camp at Johnson Central

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Young athletes from eight counties had the opportunity to learn from 2012 National Champion Wildcat Jarrod Polson at a free camp hosted by Operation UNITE.

”It’s been about six or seven years and I just love the message,” said Polson. “When I was a kid I loved when I got to meet UK basketball players. It wasn’t very much but I hope it’s exciting for them to have a former UK player to come and just teach them some basketball skills as well as life skills.”

More than 150 school-aged children attended Shoot Hoops Not Drugs, a free skills camp teaching basketball skills and how to apply the lessons off the court.

Presented by the Kentucky National Guard, Shoot Hoops Not Drugs camps provide a safe, drug-free summer activity.

Since 2006, UNITE has conducted 90 Shoot Hoops Not Drugs basketball camps drawing 11,836 youth participants representing 63 Kentucky counties, 20 other states and two other countries.

