Jarrod Polson hosts Shoot Hoops Not Drugs camp at Johnson Central

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Young athletes from eight counties had the opportunity to learn from 2012 National Champion Wildcat Jarrod Polson at a free camp hosted by Operation UNITE.

”It’s been about six or seven years and I just love the message,” said Polson. “When I was a kid I loved when I got to meet UK basketball players. It wasn’t very much but I hope it’s exciting for them to have a former UK player to come and just teach them some basketball skills as well as life skills.”

More than 150 school-aged children attended Shoot Hoops Not Drugs, a free skills camp teaching basketball skills and how to apply the lessons off the court.

Presented by the Kentucky National Guard, Shoot Hoops Not Drugs camps provide a safe, drug-free summer activity.

Since 2006, UNITE has conducted 90 Shoot Hoops Not Drugs basketball camps drawing 11,836 youth participants representing 63 Kentucky counties, 20 other states and two other countries.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.