Hot temperatures break records, businesses adapt

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a warm and muggy Tuesday morning at Mountain Metal Recyclables in Prestonsburg.

Employees moved equipment across the yard trying to beat the heat later on in the day, but some workers showed up early in the morning to get a head start.

It is what the company’s owner calls the Breakfast Club.

”All the torch men and women they’ll come out at 5 a.m. and then we’ll stop them around lunchtime, 11:30,” said owner Mason McCoy. “Then we’ll put them on less labor intensive tasks.”

Temperatures around the torches reaching up to 140 degrees, combined with record breaking heat, means taking longer breaks is a must. “The workers can beat the heat inside of a cooled break room, and even the heavy equipment is air conditioned.

”We can check with the employees, they don’t have to check in with me to tell me they are going to take a break,” McCoy said. “They just take it, I’d rather them not take the time to tell me, just take care of themselves first.”

Transportation crews are also out in the heat. A spokesperson for The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 10 said crews start their day at 7:00 a.m. instead of 8:00 a.m., meaning most of them end their day earlier.

”We’ve emphasized taking plenty of rest breaks, we’ve emphasized drinking plenty of water to stay hydrated,” said spokesperson H.B. Elkins.

If you are working outside or just going for a walk, health experts said you should look out for signs of heat exhaustion, like a headache when you become dehydrated.

”As it progresses, people start to get less able to process what is happening around them, difficulty walking,” said Kay Greer, an APRN with St. Joseph London.

