Heat Advisory kicks in later today, more temperature records likely to fall

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It is turning into one of the hottest weeks we have seen so far this year, so continue to find ways to stay cool.

Today and Tonight

The weather outside can be summed up in one word that will only get worse the deeper into the day you get: Stuffy. We will start the day with air temperatures in the mid-70s with air you can wear. As the sun comes up, temperatures will skyrocket. Dew points never left the 70s all night and they will stay there all day long.

We broke our first heat record of the week on Monday with a high of 94 at both NWS Jackson and the London-Corbin Airport. Those beat out the 91-degree reading set at both locations back in 2000. The record for today at Jackson is 90. Not only are we looking to break that one, we could shatter it by six degrees if we get to our forecast high of 96. A Heat Advisory goes into effect for most of the region starting at 2 p.m. as the heat index will start pushing the 105-degree mark. An Excessive Heat Watch starts at noon for our neighbors to the north.

A Heat Advisory goes into effect for most of the region from this afternoon through Wednesday night. An Excessive Heat Watch is still out for parts of the area, also starting later today. (WYMT Weather)

Weather wise, we’re going to be mainly dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Stray pop-ups are possible in the heat of the day this afternoon.

Something I want to mention, just to cover any possibility: Our in-house model, the GRAF, is trying to bring some storms into our region today in waves. All other models just have stray chances. At this point, it looks like it might be the outlier, but still something to watch out for, just in case.

Tonight, we clear out, but stay muggy. Temperatures will only drop into the mid to upper 70s.

Extended Forecast

Scattered showers and storms return to the forecast on Wednesday and will carry us through the remainder of the workweek. The heat will also not be going anywhere. Highs Wednesday will top out in the mid to upper 90s before cooling off to the low to mid-90s on Thursday and around 90 on Friday. While Friday will be close to a record, Wednesday and Thursday will definitely break more records if we get to our forecast high.

The Heat Advisory continues for most through Wednesday evening at 8 p.m.

Thanks to a passing front on Friday, we get a break from the heat this weekend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday look to be around 80 even under mostly sunny skies. I think we stay mainly dry too.

We cannot stress enough the need to protect yourself and your pets from the heat. Here are some tips you can follow to help you avoid heat exhaustion or a heat stroke. If you have outdoor pets, make every effort to bring them inside. If you can’t, make sure they have lots of water and somewhere they can get out of the direct sunlight.

Remember and follow these tips to keep you and your family safe on these hot summer days. (WYMT)

Stay safe and cool!

