Floyd County Fiscal Court hosts Flag Day celebration and presents $50,000 to local VFW chapter

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - June 14th marks Flag Day, a time of the year we honor Old Glory and show appreciation for those who fought so we could fly it freely.

Local veterans, boy scouts, cub scouts and other community members came out to take part in a flag raising ceremony in Prestonsburg.

“It’s an honor for all veterans to watch civilian places put flags up,” said Paul Edwards, the VFW Commander for Post 5839 in Prestonsburg.

Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams said the fiscal court tries to honor veterans in whatever way they can.

“It’s important for us to recognize these veterans as often as we can because of the sacrifices they make to help us sleep a little easier at night,” he said.

Following the flag raising ceremony, a $50,000 check was presented to the local VFW post to aid in finishing a homeless shelter they’ve been building.

“This money here should take care of all of the final, small touches: a few extra doors, window shades and stuff like that,” said Edwards.

This evening, the VFW Post 5839 and the local boy scouts and cub scouts will be hosting a flag retirement ceremony at 6 p.m. at Archer Park.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.