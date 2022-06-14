Estill County’s Emma Winkle named 2022 Miss Kentucky Softball

IRVINE, Ky. (WYMT) - After leading the Lady Engineers to a 14th Region title, senior Emma Winkle has received this year’s prestigious Miss Softball title.

Winkle went 15-5 this season, striking out 243 batters in more than 144 innings. The Engineers finished the season 22-12 after falling to Daviess County in the first round of the state tournament.

